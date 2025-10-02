Malaysian Gaza flotilla delegates healthy before arrest

SEPANG: All 23 Malaysians who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) vessels were reported to be in good health up until the moment their boats were intercepted by Israeli forces.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the last communication received from the flotilla indicated that the delegates were safe and calm despite difficult sailing conditions.

“We spoke to them for the last time this evening. “Alhamdulillah, they were healthy and everything was okay. Shortly after, contact was lost when their vessels came close to Israeli interception points,” he told a press conference at the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (Mapim) central warehouse here tonight.

Sani said that during the voyage, the vessels faced challenges including engine problems, low fuel and inconsistent winds.

Despite these, the Malaysians remained in good spirits and adhered strictly to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He added that the activists had undergone prior training to prepare for risks, including the possibility of arrest and interrogation.

“Even if they are detained, our delegates are ready. They are trained not to answer any questions without legal representatives present,” he added.

Sani also urged the Malaysian public to remain united in prayers and support, stressing that families of the detained delegates are being kept updated through closed-door briefings.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced plans to contact United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to demand urgent intervention for the immediate release of all activists detained by Israeli forces.

Anwar also confirmed that all 23 Malaysians on board the flotilla were among those detained after Israeli forces boarded several GSF vessels in the Mediterranean Sea earlier today.

The GSF comprises over 500 activists from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

The flotilla set sail for Gaza as a show of solidarity and to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.