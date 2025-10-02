Malaysians brought ashore after Gaza Flotilla interception

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) believes all 23 Malaysian delegates detained from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) will be transferred ashore following their interception by Israeli forces.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said vessel tracking data and confirmed sightings at Ashdod port showed ships carrying the activists, such as Sirius and Estrella, had entered Israeli waters.

“Based on patterns in previous interceptions, those on board are usually brought to land for questioning and detention. We strongly believe this process has already begun, although the details are not yet clear,” he told a press conference here tonight.

Sani however stressed that it was still too early to speculate on how long the Malaysian delegates would be held by the Israeli authorities.

“It has been more than 20 hours since contact was lost. We are confident they have started the transfer process, but we cannot say for certain how long they will be detained.”

He said the SNCC’s team of Malaysian lawyers stationed in Jordan is on standby to act as legal representatives once called upon.

“So far, our lawyers have not been summoned, which means the interrogation process has not officially started. But they are prepared to step in the moment it is required,” he added.

SNCC has also begun engaging with the families of the delegates to provide updates, while urging Malaysians to remain calm and continue to show solidarity.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that all 23 Malaysian on board of GSF vessels had been detained by the Zionist regime.

Anwar also announced plans to contact United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other world leaders to demand urgent intervention and for the immediate release of all activists detained by Israeli forces.