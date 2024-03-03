Inside Proton Parts Centre: Strengthening Parts Supply Chain for Market Demands

THE media visit to Proton Parts Centre Sdn Bhd (PPCSB) provided insight into the company’s robust warehousing ecosystem and outlined the latest developments in Proton’s parts supply chain warehousing improvement plan for 2024. Located in the Hicom-Glenmarie Industrial Park, Shah Alam, Selangor, PPCSB has been a key player in the worldwide trading of motor vehicle components, spare parts, and accessories since its inception in 1992.

Facts and figures presented during the visit shed light on PPCSB’s extensive customer base, which includes 354 Body & Paint, Stockist, and Authorised Service Dealers, along with 26 overseas distributors. Notably, PPCSB has significantly expanded its warehouse space by over 35% in the past two years, reflecting a strategic investment to enhance stock holdings and ensure timely market supply across all regions.