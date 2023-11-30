$!Jaguar I-PACE Introduces “Stealth” Pack for Enhanced Aesthetics

BUILDING on the success of the Jaguar I-PACE launch earlier this year by Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia, the award-winning electric vehicle is now offering customers the chance to elevate the aesthetics of their I-PACE with the introduction of the “I-PACE Stealth” Pack. This specially curated pack aims to enhance the distinctive design and dynamic appearance of the Jaguar I-PACE. Both existing owners and new customers have the opportunity to purchase the “Stealth” Pack, subtly amplifying the comprehensive blend of performance, agility, technology, and everyday usability that defines Jaguar, coupled with the unique electrified driving experience of the I-PACE.

The “Stealth” Pack elevates the visual allure of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) by refreshing the front grille with a sleek and smooth form in the striking hue of Atlas Grey, providing a streamlined and refined finish. The grille is accentuated by the new black and silver Jaguar badge. The design evolution extends to blacked-out side mirrors and body-colored rear diffuser, door, and bumper moldings, departing from the previous Gloss Black finish. The Jaguar I-PACE range, crowned as the most dynamic in its price range in Malaysia, offers two variants: the Black LE priced at RM460,800 and the HSE at RM498,800.