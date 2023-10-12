PM's address highlight of Madani Gov't One Year Anniversary Programme final day

KUALA LUMPUR: After two days, the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme will end today with the main highlight being the closing ceremony by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar is expected to deliver his keynote address and conduct a Malaysia Madani dialogue session during the close at 3 pm, with the Unity Government’s top leadership in attendance. There will also be the presentation of lucky draw prizes along with the presentation of donations from the civil service level Palestinian Humanitarian Trust Fund.

The last day of the programme will begin with the flag off of the Afiat Madani Mobilisation at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Visitors can expect to be entertained with various dance performances, learn about various programmes including the Young Agropreneur Grant and the Agrobank Financing Programme, view the Malaysian Armed Forces exhibition of strategic assets and light vehicles, and sign up for breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings.

Performances by local artists such as Faizal Tahir, Hael Husaini, Suki Low and Santesh will take place at the Main Stage from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and the Royal Malaysian Police will be offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected traffic summons at the programme.

Besides the various exhibitions and activities, visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent on basic necessities like vegetables, meat and chicken at the Mega Madani Sale, which is being held at the programme.

Free bus services have been arranged for visitors throughout the entire three days of the programme for the convenience of visitors, who can also enjoy a 25 per cent discount on trips to Bukit Jalil LRT station. -Bernama