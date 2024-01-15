Police: Malaysian drug kingpin arrested in Laos had assets valued at approximately RM190m

KANGAR: The assets of the 41-year-old man Malaysian drug kingpin who was recently arrested in Laos is estimated at around RM190 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that the man from Perak had previously been arrested under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 (Act 316), and the asset value is based on preliminary seizures during his previous detention.

“... if I’m not mistaken, the value of the assets when we (the police) seized them was around RM190 million, which we confiscated at the initial stage. Some we seized the rights to, and some we returned,“ he said at a media briefing at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Also present was Perlis Police Chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim.

On Jan 8, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was reported as saying that the man, who is married to a Thai woman, would face charges in Thailand.

Earlier media reports had stated that the suspect, wanted by the Thai police, was arrested in a joint Thai-Laos operation in Vientiane on December 29. -Bernama