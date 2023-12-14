Pos Malaysia launches special ‘Palestin Merdeka’ stamps, to be available from Jan 18

KUALA LUMPUR: In a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle, Pos Malaysia today launched a special ‘Palestin Merdeka’ stamp set that will be available from Jan 18 next year.

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said the launch of the special stamps is not merely symbolic but signifies the solidarity and full support of the Malaysian people for the Palestinian struggle for independence and peace.

“We will consider, perhaps after the launch of the stamps or after they are available in the market, discussing with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to organise a campaign to send letters urging a ceasefire,” he said after officiating the launch of the special stamps, which will be sold online at www.pos.com.my/shop and all post offices and Pos Malaysia Philately Bureau at RM32.50 per set.

Other than the complete set, the stamps can also be purchased separately in a sheet of 20 stamps at a price of RM26, a First Day Cover at RM0.50 and a folder at RM6.

Fahmi said that this is the third time stamps related to Palestine were issued, with the first in 1978 and the second in 1982, demonstrating the steadfast commitment of the Malaysian Government and people in supporting the Palestinian struggle over the years.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the stamps will be directed to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These funds will be distributed through the Ops Ihsan initiative, a collaboration between the Malaysian Government and 53 non-governmental humanitarian organisations (NGOs) to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Also present at the launch were Pos Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar and Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Charles Brewer. -Bernama