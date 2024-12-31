King, Queen extend new year 2025 greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, have extended their warmest greetings for the New Year 2025.

Their Majesties conveyed their greetings through a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page today.

In welcoming the New Year, Their Majesties prayed for the well-being of all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion.

The King and the Queen also prayed for the continued unity and harmony of the nation.

“Oh Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful, we beseech You to always protect the people and the nation.

“May the people and the nation be blessed with prosperity and safeguarded from any disaster or calamity,” said Their Majesties.