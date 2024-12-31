Police seek next of kin of unidentified body found at Pantai Teluk Kemang

SEREMBAN: Police are tracking down the next of kin of a man whose body was discovered washed ashore at Batu 9, Pantai Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson, last Sunday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said that initial investigations found that the man did not have any identification documents on him, and a subsequent examination did not uncover any signs of foul play or criminal involvement.

“The victim is about 165 centimetres tall, stocky, with short hair, fair skin, and a tattoo reading ‘SOMIT HAPA’ on his right arm.

“He was wearing black trousers, a short-sleeved blue-collared T-shirt with the letters ‘BHPC’ and the Polo horse symbol, a brown belt with a metal buckle marked ‘Marlboro’,” said Maslan in a statement today.

Maslan urged anyone with information about the discovery of the body to contact Sergeant Major Ratnawati Hasbi Abu at 06-662 5222 or 012-689 8542 or visit the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

He confirmed that the case is classified as a sudden death, and investigations are ongoing.