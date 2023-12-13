Ramanan remains as Mitra Special Committee chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk R. Ramanan, newly appointed Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives, still retains the position as chairman of the Special Committee of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

“Status quo for now,“ he told the media when asked to comment on the position after scanning his time recorder card at the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) here today as a symbolic start to his official duties at the ministry.

Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, was appointed as MITRA chairman in April by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Yesterday, Anwar in a Cabinet reshuffle announced Ramanan's appointment as Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, taking over from K. Saraswathy who now holds the position of Deputy Minister of Unity.

Meanwhile, Ramanan said he has been briefed on the achievements and agenda of KUSKOP for 2023 and some aspirations outlined for 2024, and is committed to continuing the ministry's ideas to create a holistic ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the country.

Among the outlined aspirations are increasing the participation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in high-impact industries to strengthen domestic supply chains and global value chains, as well as enhancing the capacity and capabilities of entrepreneurs to be more resilient and progressive.

Ramanan said he will hold discussions with the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, to find ways to create a larger community of entrepreneurs. -Bernama