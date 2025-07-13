Police arrest Palestine Action supporters in UK protests

LONDON: Police in multiple British cities arrested dozens of Palestine Action supporters during protests against the group’s ban under anti-terror laws.

Campaign group Defend Our Juries reported 86 arrests, including professionals and activists.

The arrests spanned London, Manchester, Cardiff, Londonderry, and Leeds. In London, 41 were detained for backing a proscribed group, while another faced assault charges.

Protesters gathered near Parliament Square, displaying signs near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed 16 arrests, and Cardiff officers detained 13 under the Terrorism Act 2000.

South Wales Police reiterated support for lawful protest but emphasized enforcement of the ban.

Defend Our Juries highlighted diverse arrestees, from clergy to civil rights veterans, stating, “We will not be deterred from opposing genocide.”

The group linked protests to accusations against Israel’s Gaza campaign and democratic concerns.

Last week, 29 were arrested in similar demonstrations. The ban, effective July 5, followed Palestine Action’s alleged vandalism of an airbase, causing £7 million in damage.

Four suspects remain in custody.

Palestine Action condemned the ban, calling it a free speech violation.

Supporting the group now carries a 14-year prison sentence. - AFP