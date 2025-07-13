Family demands US probe after American killed in West Bank attack

RAMALLAH: The family of a US-Palestinian man killed in an Israeli settler attack in the occupied West Bank is calling for a US-led investigation into his death.

Saif al-Din Kamil Abdul Karim Musalat, a 20-year-old from Florida, was beaten to death in Sinjil, a village north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Musalat had travelled to the West Bank last month to visit relatives. His family described him as a kind and hard-working young man deeply connected to his Palestinian roots.

They said he was defending his family’s land from settlers when the attack occurred.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that another man, 23-year-old Mohammed Rizq Hussein al-Shalabi, was shot during the incident and later died after being left to bleed for hours.

Israel’s military stated that clashes erupted after Palestinians threw rocks at Israelis, lightly injuring two people.

Musalat’s family accused settlers of blocking paramedics from reaching him as he lay injured, leading to his death before he could receive medical care.

They called his killing “an unimaginable nightmare” and demanded accountability.

The US State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen in the West Bank and extended condolences to the family.

A spokesperson said the department prioritizes the safety of US citizens abroad but deferred questions on investigations to the Israeli government.

Rights groups have warned of rising settler violence in the West Bank, where attacks often occur with impunity.

The UN has condemned the trend, noting increased aggression against Palestinians.

Recent clashes in Sinjil were witnessed by AFP journalists, where tensions flared over settler encroachment on farmland.

Israeli authorities have since erected fences in the area to restrict movement.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with Palestinian health ministry figures reporting at least 955 Palestinians killed.

Israeli sources state 36 Israelis have died in related incidents. - AFP