Celebrating friendship amidst Malaysia’s heritage landscape

MORE than 6,000 participants of all ages, from children to seniors, eagerly gathered with Skechers Malaysia for the Skechers Friendship Walk 2024 on March 3 at Dataran Wawasan in Putrajaya.

Centered around the theme ‘Back To The Heritage’, the event focused on celebrating friendships and communities by reconnecting with Malaysia’s rich cultural legacy. Participants embarked on a journey through the beautiful landscapes adorned with the country’s heritage buildings.

This year, Skechers offered a dynamic experience for participants with both a leisurely 5KM walk, featuring exciting on-route obstacles like the “Hole in the Wall” and the “Foam Sticks Escape,” and a heart-pounding 10KM run for those seeking a competitive edge to race towards the finish line!

The event was graced by the announcement of Skechers Malaysia Brand Ambassador, Ayda Jebat. Skechers Malaysia also awarded RM400 worth of Skechers apparel to winners in categories such as Best Creative Style for Adults, Best Creative Style for Kids, and Best Sporty Style.

Families and friends had a blast with a variety of fun activities including Zumba, Inflatables, traditional games like Congkak and Hopscotch, Batik Painting, Giant Puzzle, and Archery. They also got to participate in the Giant Tikam with a Game Passport, completing six stamps for the chance to win prizes.

On behalf of the participants who completed the 5km walk and 10km run, Skechers Malaysia donated a total of RM10,000 to World Vision in support of their humanitarian organisation.