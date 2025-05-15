CYBERJAYA: Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali clarified that Ops GASAK is not intended to withdraw the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidy, but aims to curb leakages and optimise the use of existing allocations.

He said the operation, which was launched earlier this month, is unrelated to any subsidy removal, but rather involves proactive enforcement of existing laws by the ministry’s enforcement division.

“We are aware that certain parties are concerned and have urged us to reconsider our approach. However, I want to stress that this is not a move to withdraw the subsidy; the subsidy remains.

“What we are doing through Ops GASAK is ensuring that leakages are plugged,” he told reporters after officiating the Retail Market Access Seminar and Retail Sector Entrepreneur Appreciation ceremony, here today.

Ops GASAK was launched on May 1 under the ‘Kita Gempur’ initiative framework, aimed at ensuring that subsidised LPG is not misused by ineligible industries or smuggled abroad.

Commenting on calls by laundry operators to postpone the enforcement of Ops GASAK within the industry, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali urged them to reassess their business models and make the necessary transitions without delay.

“This is because certain business sectors have already ensured compliance by using non-subsidised LPG.

“Do we want double standards? Should those using unsubsidised LPG be forced to compete with domestic consumers who are purchasing subsidised LPG?” he said.

Laundry operators recently appealed to KPDN to review Ops GASAK, expressing concerns over the sustainability of the industry, which they say contributes to job opportunities and the local economy.

Among the proposals submitted was a request for conditional exemptions that would allow micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) laundry operators to continue using subsidised LPG under regulatory supervision.