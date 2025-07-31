MITI boosts state-level semiconductor initiatives under NSS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is reinforcing state-level initiatives to support the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), ensuring alignment with national objectives. Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted the importance of state-driven talent development programmes in complementing federal efforts to enhance Malaysia’s semiconductor ecosystem.

One key example is the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC), which has established the Malaysia Advanced Semiconductor Academy and launched a global semiconductor exchange programme. “This initiative will be standardised and integrated into the NSS talent development framework, particularly in human capital development, which is crucial for industry growth,“ Tengku Zafrul said during the Dewan Rakyat session.

The minister responded to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) regarding federal and state efforts to train 60,000 engineers under the NSS. Tengku Zafrul urged Selangor to collaborate with existing national talent programmes, emphasising the need to address shortages in skilled professionals across the semiconductor value chain.

“MITI is committed to fostering a collaborative ecosystem involving state governments, industry players, and higher education institutions. This ensures sustainable and long-term talent development in the semiconductor sector,“ he added. - Bernama