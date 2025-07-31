13MP: Empowering families and vulnerable groups through social and economic reforms

PETALING JAYA: The government will be introducing the KASIH Keluarga Negara national agenda to strengthen family institutions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the agenda includes strengthening the role of men as leaders, protectors, defenders, educators, and primary breadwinners of the family.

To help support the rise of women entering the workforce to 60%, including women with children, Anwar said the government will build quality care centres and provide appropriate training.

“The government is also attentive to the educational needs of people with disabilities (OKU).

“As of June 2025, nearly 171,000 children with disabilities have been recorded as having learning difficulties, including children with autism.

“Therefore, initiatives will continue to expand special education facilities and capacity for these vulnerable groups across the country.

“This includes building educational facilities for children with autism in every state capital,“ he said during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) in Dewan Rakyat today.

As for senior citizens, Orang Asli, and persons with disabilities in the labor market, Anwar said adequate support and training will be provided through the Akademi Dalam Industri (ADI), the National OKU Action Plan, and incentives for employers.

“At the same time, the mandatory retirement age will be reviewed to align with the transition to an ageing nation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will also empower the third sector so that it can work alongside the government in enabling targeted and vulnerable groups.

This sector has the potential to provide inclusive and localised opportunities in entrepreneurship, employment, and skills training.

“The resilience of the third sector will be strengthened through the provision of training and advisory services,“ he said.

“Alternative financing sources for this sector will also be expanded through social sukuk, waqf funds, zakat, crowdfunding, and blended financing, including the involvement of GLCs, GLICs, and the private sector, as well as strengthening the cooperative movement,“ he added.