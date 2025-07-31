13MP: RM20 bil for flood mitigation nationwide

PETALING JAYA: The government will invest over RM20 billion in flood mitigation projects across Malaysia as part of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), focusing on reducing the risk and impact of floods in high-risk regions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the investment reflects a proactive strategy to protect lives, livelihoods and infrastructure amid growing threats of extreme weather linked to climate change.

The major projects include upgrades and new flood mitigation works in Sungai Langat and Sungai Buloh in Selangor; Sungai Golok in Kelantan; Sungai Gemencheh in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan; Sungai Baru in Melaka; the Johor and Muar river basins in Johor; the Pahang river basin; and Kuching City in Sarawak.

“These initiatives are vital to ensure disaster resilience and long-term safety for flood-prone communities,” Anwar said.

The projects form a key pillar of Malaysia’s broader disaster risk reduction plan, and complement new early warning systems and planning reforms announced under the 13MP.