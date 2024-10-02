Terengganu police chief: Lost savings in bank accounts not related to PADU

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police today clarified that money lost in bank accounts involving several individuals in Dungun was caused by scammers and had nothing to do with the Central Database System (PADU).

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan (pix) said initial investigations revealed that there was an element where the victim was deceived by phishing through Tabung Haji and Bank Islam accounts.

“You can withdraw money at Tabung Haji and Bank Islam... I’m afraid that this scammer has successfully used these two links to confuse the victims.

“So when (the victim) pressed the wrong link either at Bank Islam or Tabung Haji, the scammer can copy the password and withdraw money without the victim’s knowledge,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

He said this when commenting on allegations that went viral on social media yesterday that some individuals in Dungun lost their savings in Bank Islam since it was linked to Padu. -Bernama