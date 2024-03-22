The journey to achieve ACCA global champion status

KUALA LUMPUR: In a remarkable display of academic prowess, Hii Maw Zhe, a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) graduate from the Faculty of Accountancy and Management (FAM) at UTAR, has earned accolades for his outstanding achievements in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations.

Hii’s ACCA accomplishments include emerging as the global prizewinner, ranking first in the world, with an impressive score of 95 out of 100 in ACCA June 2023 SBL (Strategic Business Leader) paper.

He also secured the highest score in Malaysia for the AFM (Advanced Financial Management) paper during the September 2023 session with a pass mark of 85. In the December 2023 session, he achieved first in Malaysia and second globally for the Strategic Professional Level Exam Combined Marks, with an average mark of 86.

On the secret to his success, Hii shared the importance of attending external courses to prepare for the examination. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of self-discipline and time management as he sat for two ACCA exams during his final year degree studies.

Hence, he had to plan his time meticulously to complete both the ACCA exams and his degree programme. Hii Maw Zhe advised his juniors to take time to thoroughly understand the topics that they find challenging, urging them not to skip any concepts they struggle to grasp.

Looking ahead, Hii Maw Zhe is joining a Big Four accounting firm to grow his career in the audit profession. His ultimate goal is to become an audit partner, showcasing his determination to excel in his chosen field.

When asked about how UTAR’s programme contributed to his success, Hii Maw Zhe credited the well-structured curriculum. For the SBL paper, which focuses on management, he highlighted that the fundamental concepts were effectively taught at UTAR.

The programme’s structure provided a solid foundation for grasping the ACCA exam requirements. Similarly, for the AFM paper, UTAR programme was instrumental in building the necessary groundwork and facilitating a deeper understanding of the syllabus.

Hii emphasised that UTAR’s Accounting programme is recognised by the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA). Even without an ACCA qualification, accounting graduates can become chartered accountants through the MIA accreditation. UTAR, according to Hii Maw Zhe, not only lays the groundwork for his ACCA success but also prepares students for various professional qualifications, making it a reputable choice for aspiring accountants.