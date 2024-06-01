Three media practitioners on remand for trespassing into Selangor MB's official residence

SHAH ALAM: The police obtained a remand order against three media practitioners for allegedly trespassing into the official residence of Selangor Menteri Besar yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the remand order against three suspects, who were arrested yesterday, was for two days until tomorrow.

He said the investigation will be conducted under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespassing which provides imprisonment for up to three months or with a maximum fine of of RM1,000, or both, if found guilty.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Investigating Officer Insp Mira Noraien Norashid at 011-11430765 to facilitate the investigation, he said in a statement.

He said the police were informed about the alleged trespassing at 6.10 pm yesterday by a staff at thge official residence.

The investigation found that the three suspects entered the Selangor Menteri Besar's official residence in a Proton Waja car through the main guard house without presenting any official invitation from the state government, he said, adding that the suspects were arrested at 7.30 pm and the Proton Waja car was seized.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the three suspects, aged between 31 and 35, had no previous records.

A 29-second video went viral on social media yesterday showing three individuals believed to be trespassing at the Selangor Menteri Besar's official residence in Section 7 here. -Bernama