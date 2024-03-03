Tree maintenance urgently needed

I AM writing to urgently address a recent incident near KL Sentral that has raised significant concerns about tree maintenance and public safety in the area.

During a recent heavy downpour, a tree near KL Sentral was uprooted, posing a severe risk to public safety. Despite preventive measures that could have been taken, such incidents continue to occur, causing distress among residents and commuters.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall should take immediate action to rectify this issue. Trees that are not properly maintained and trimmed pose serious hazards, especially during adverse weather conditions. Fallen trees can obstruct roads, damage property and result in injuries or loss of life.

It is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to proactively monitor and address these hazards. Therefore, I strongly urge a thorough inspection of the trees at KL Sentral, followed by the development of a comprehensive tree maintenance and trimming plan.

Additionally, I call upon the authorities to allocate resources and manpower to carry out regular inspections, remove dead or decaying branches, prune overgrown branches and eliminate trees that pose an imminent threat to public safety.

By adopting a proactive approach to tree maintenance, we can effectively minimise the risks associated with falling trees or branches. While I understand the challenges faced by the responsible authorities, ensuring public safety must be prioritised to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.