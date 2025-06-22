BACHOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has donated a laptop to Muhammad Syimir Amar AlMuktar, 18, an underprivileged student from Kampung Pengkalan Chengal, Perupok.

The contribution was presented by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central leadership council member, Prof Dr Maszlee Malik, who visited the student on Anwar’s behalf under the Ziarah Kasih MADANI initiative.

Maszlee said Muhammad Syimir, who scored 8As in the recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, was facing financial difficulties in continuing his studies at Politeknik Arau, Perlis.

“We were informed that he comes from a struggling family, raised by a single mother. When the Prime Minister learned of his situation, he immediately wanted to help by providing a laptop.

“This government is committed to ensuring no student is left behind due to financial hardship. We encourage local leaders to alert us if there are others in similar circumstances,” he said during the visit here today.

Muhammad Syimir expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the donation, which he said would greatly ease his preparation to begin a foundation course in Engineering Technology on July 9.

“I didn’t expect to receive direct assistance from the Prime Minister. Without this contribution, I would have had to save up on my own to buy a laptop,” said the aspiring engineer.

His mother, Hayuzi Mat Zin, 46, who supports the family by selling traditional kuih from home, said she earns around RM50 a day, making it difficult to fund her son’s studies.

“Besides Syimir, I still have three younger children in primary school and one more studying at Politeknik Kulim in Kedah. I’m thankful his story caught public attention after it was reported by local media late last month.

“Since then, several individuals and NGOs have come forward with support, helping ease the financial strain of preparing for his further studies,” she said.