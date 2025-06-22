JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating an incident involving a Singapore-registered vehicle travelling against traffic at Kilometre 55 of the Senai–Desaru Expressway yesterday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Yusof Othman said that the incident is believed to have occurred at around 11.31 am yesterday, and a 12-second video was subsequently uploaded to the ‘Community Roda Johor’ Facebook page.

“The white vehicle with the registration number SNT4298 was recorded driving against the traffic, endangering other road users,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

He urged those with additional information about the incident to contact Traffic Enforcement Officer Insp Amirul Mustakim Mustaza at 017-4793329 to assist in the investigation.

“Police advise all road users always to stay vigilant and obey traffic laws for the safety of everyone,“ he added.