MELAKA: The Melaka government is planning to draft a working paper on managing the movement of various categories of public buses to monitor the operations of bus companies and drivers more effectively.

State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the measure would ensure all bus operators work under existing laws and reduce accidents, especially fatalities.

“There have been many accidents involving tour buses transporting university students recently and so far Melaka lacks any regulations or guidelines on monitoring the operation of such vehicles.

“Therefore the Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) and I are planning to draft a working paper to monitor the movement of such buses,” he told reporters here today, adding that the state JPJ will audit 40 high-risk bus operators in the state beginning Monday to ensure they complied with safety aspects, vehicle maintenance, driver administration and their compliance records under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We have identified all bus operators involved that will be reviewed from various aspects and action will be taken against those violators,” he added.