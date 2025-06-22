PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Sunday that two more border crossings with Thailand were completely shut down amid an ongoing border dispute between the two ASEAN member states, Xinhua reported.

Hun Manet said the Thai army Saturday night informed the governor of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province about its unilateral decision to close Choub Korki border checkpoint from Sunday onwards.

“I agreed with the governor’s response that we will also close that border checkpoint permanently,“ Hun Manet said in a post on his official social media platforms.

“I also ordered the governor to inform the Thai side that Cambodia has also decided to close another checkpoint at Choam, altogether with Choub Korki checkpoint from today onwards,“ he added.

The Thai army has announced the closure of the trade point at Chong Sai Taku in Buriram province, effective from Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Thai army said that it has implemented control measures for opening and closing all types of crossing points along the Thai-Cambodian border to comply with the security situation.

Thai media reported on Sunday that the Thai army prepared to close two more crossing points in response to the Cambodian side’s announcement to close two border crossings.

In a statement, the ministry called on Thai nationals currently in Cambodia to exercise increased caution, avoid protest sites or high-risk areas, and closely follow the developments through official channels.