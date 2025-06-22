KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented a contribution to Melah Idris, a single mother living in poverty and suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

The contribution was handed over by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, when he visited the 63-year-old mother of eight at her home in Kampung Padang, Kuantan.

Ahmad Farhan said the senior citizen relied entirely on her children to cover kitchen expenses and utility bills.

“Her house is in a poor condition, with the bedroom floor already rotting and no longer safe to live in. Yet, her face remains calm, as if she keeps all her suffering deep inside so as not to burden anyone.

“On behalf of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, I am presenting a small contribution and will look into the most appropriate form of assistance for her, not only in terms of financial aid but also in ensuring a safer place for her to live,” he said in a Facebook post shared by the Prime Minister today.

In the same post, Ahmad Farhan expressed hope that no citizen would be left to suffer in silence without receiving proper assistance.