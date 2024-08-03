UTM establishes first AI faculty focusing on values of humanity

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has established the first Faculty of Artifical Intelligence (FAI) in the country which focuses on values of humanity to produce ethical graduates using AI technology.

Its vice-chancellor, Profesor Datuk Ir Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail (pix) said the human values that are applied are important so that AI technology can be properly managed and not misused.

Following this, he said, FAI which received an initial allocation of RM20 million, also appointed AI futurist Zack Kass as FAI Adjunct Professor to obtain his expertise in developing human values in the AI curriculum created.

“Ethical values are very important in the use of technology because without ethics, it will cause problems for the country,“ he said at press conference in conjunction with the establishment of the FAI in UTM Kuala Lumpur today.

“We will apply human values through this curriculum in the daily life of students not only in the faculty but to all UTM citizens.”

In line with the setting up of the FAI, UTM has also been given the responsibility of leading the research programme called Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Consortium, which combines public universities and key industries in technology research in Malaysia.

According to Ahmad Fauzi, this research programme will carry out innovations in certain fields including manufacturing, health, agriculture, energy, climate change and economy.

“As an example, in medical technology we may appoint a university that has the expertise in that field such as Universiti Sains Malaysia or Universiti Malaya,” he said.

“Through this consortium, all universities can collaborate with UTM in developing AI technology for the well-being of society and development of the country’s economy,“ he also said.

He added that this consortium will be able to help the country produce talents who are knowledgeable, skilled, and competent in the field of AI to meet the market needs. - Bernama