PM Anwar receives 13MP document for tabling in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially received the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) document, which he will table in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

The handover marks the completion of the preparation phase for the country’s five-year development plan covering 2026 to 2030.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, stated that the 13MP was designed as a comprehensive development plan focused on equitable growth for all Malaysians.

“Its preparation involved extensive engagement sessions with stakeholders across sectors, backgrounds, and regions, including state governments, to ensure the people’s voices shape national planning,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister added that the MADANI Government welcomes constructive debate and proposals from MPs to refine the policies outlined in the plan.

Earlier, Anwar received the document from Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya. - Bernama