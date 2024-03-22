With almost 50% not registered, Perak hopes PADU registration is extended - Exco

KAMPAR: The Perak state government hopes the registration period for Central Database Hub (PADU) system is extended to ensure that the target of 1.8 million residents of the state is achieved.

State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said this is because there are still almost 50 per cent of people in the state who have not yet to register and most of them are from rural areas.

“On the part of the government itself, whether at the central or state level, they have tried their best, but several factors need to be taken into account, including constraints from the manpower point of view, which facilitates the process of helping people to register.

“Besides, constraints in terms of telecommunication networks, especially in rural areas, also contribute to people’s problem to register. So, I request that the extension of the registration period be considered by the central government,“ he said after handing over of Social Security Organisation’s (SOCSO) donation to the next of kin of the late Nurrul Anisah Dek Kamil who died as a result of a motorcycle accident on March 10, here, today.

It was reported that up to March 21, a total of 6.34 million or 29 per cent of the 30.08 million people have updated their data in the PADU system which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on January 2.

Of that number, a total of 590,000 residents in Perak have been registered under the system, which will close its registration on March 31.

In the meantime, Mohd Azlan said he expressed his appreciation to all parties who have worked hard in spreading PADU to all levels of people.

“All parties involved continue to promote and play a role in making announcements and giving information to the people regarding the importance of PADU registration.

“Alhamdulillah, at the beginning of our launch it seemed a bit slow but towards the last few days the registrations started to increase and show changes despite facing various constraints,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said SOCSO donated RM2,000 through its funeral management benefits (FPM) and a pension amounting to RM434.50 per month to the next-of kin of the late Nurrul Anisah.

He said the money is expected to be used specifically for daily expenses and esential items. -Bernama