ANG POW CHEER FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

STM Lottery Sdn Bhd is holding its 37th Sports Toto Chinese New Year ang pow donation campaign. Its CEO Nerine Tan said the six-day campaign will see the company reaching out to senior citizens aged 60 and above at 50 locations throughout the country.

“Our goal is to benefit at least 18,000 elderly individuals nationwide who are in need. Each of our recipients will receive an ang pow, a mini hamper and mandarin oranges.” She said the initiative is an integral part of STM Lottery’s Helping Hands programme, which is its corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiative, in which employees spend some of their after-office hours volunteering for good causes.

(Pic) STM Lottery Sdn Bhd CEO Nerine Tan and Sports Toto Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan give the thumbs up as Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai presents ang pow and hampers to senior citizens at Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN