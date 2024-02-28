BUSINESS SKILLS

Inspired by her late mother’s affection and selflessness for the hearing impaired, Cindy Leong founded Silent Teddies Bakery in 2004, which is staffed entirely by such individuals. “While there are several deaf people who have obtained a good education, they are often left out of the job market due to being differently abled,” said Leong. The objective of setting up Silent Teddies Bakery is to empower the deaf community with entrepreneurial skills so that they can look forward to a better future, she said. “We impart skill sets that prepare them for societal challenges and broaden their employment opportunities.”

(Pic) Leong showing the cookies packed in containers. About 30 to 50 boxes are exported to Hong Kong each week. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN