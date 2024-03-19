ELDERLY DRIVERS

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has called on the government to impose a mandatory medical examination on senior citizens aged 65 and above who wish to renew their driving licences. Miros chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said the examination is important to promote road safety and accurately evaluate their fitness to drive. He said while the recorded instances of dangerous driving involving senior citizens currently stand at between 10 and 40 cases from 2021 to 2023, it remains crucial for senior citizens to undergo such examinations. Wong said ensuring road safety for senior citzens involves navigating a mix of physical, cognitive and technological challenges. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN