10 vehicles stranded in Ayer Keroh flash flood

MELAKA: A total of 10 vehicles were stranded in a flash flood that hit Jalan Tun Razak, Ayer Keroh here this evening, following continuous rain.

A spokesman of the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that there were no victims injured or trapped in the incident that occurred at about 4.50 pm.

“Immediately after receiving an emergency call about the incident, a seven-member team from the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the location, arriving about four minutes later,” said the spokesman when contacted here tonight.

“The vehicles were moved to a safe place and the operation ended at about 5.30 pm.”

Earlier, a video went viral on the WhatsApp application showing several vehicles including motorcycles stuck in the thigh-deep flood waters.

Some areas in Melaka experienced heavy rain at about 4 pm but the downpour subsided approximately three hours later.



In the meantime, Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said a luxury car was damaged while a motorcyclist was injured after the vehicles were hit by a fallen tree in an incident on Jalan Sungai Putat towards Batu Berendam.

“A total of 11 APM members and officers helped to rescue the victims and carry out cleaning work at the location before traffic was restored,“ he said in a statement.

He said a temporary relief centre (PPS) was also opened at the village hall of Kg Bukit Balai in preparation to receive flood victims from Kampung Bukit Balai and Kampung Bukit Tambun and the process of transferring and registering victims are being carried out.