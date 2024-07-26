PETALING JAYA: A primary school student in Sandakan, Sabah passed away on Thursday (July 25) after he was struck with food poisoning.

10-year-old Mohd Mifzal Anaqi Muhammad Rizal was absent from school on Tuesday (July 23) after suffering from the ailment, according to Harian Metro.

His class teacher was informed of the incident through a message on the WhatsApp application after he was granted sick leave from school until Thursday.

Sabah Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin confirmed in a statement that Mifzal fainted and was rushed to the hospital for treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) the night before his death.

The school was informed of his death at 7am on Thursday.

The case is under investigation by the Sandakan district health office and the information of this incident was relayed by the victim’s class teacher and father.

Furthermore, the school found that the child got food poisoning while he was at home with his mother, according to Raisin, adding that both mother and son were admitted to the hospital.

“Food poisoning is not just because of the food sold in the school canteen as it involved only one student and said student was with his mother experiencing the ailment at home on the same day.

“Symptoms (of food poisoning) were not found in other students on the same day until today,” he explained.

Besides that, the state education department through the District Education Office (PPD) will assist the family in making the takaful claims.

