PETALING JAYA: Ninety-nine secondary school students in Johor were hit with food poisoning symptoms after eating food from their school’s canteen on Thursday (June 27).

The school involved, SMK Tun Aminah’s canteen has since been ordered to close down during investigations as 11 students received outpatient treatment at private and government clinics, the New Straits Times reported.

One of the students’ parents confirmed that his daughter fell sick after consuming the canteen’s fried chicken fillets and cordial drink.

She reportedly started developing nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting and was promptly diagnosed with acute food poisoning after a visit to a nearby clinic.

ALSO READ: Seven more statements recorded from victims, teachers and principal in Gombak food poisoning incident

Her parent added that he was also instructed to provide his daughter’s symptoms in a Google form by the district health office, to assist in their investigation.

The student is currently unwell and unable to attend classes.

Johor Health and Environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon assured that investigations were underway regarding the food poisoning cases in the school.

Currently, information is being collected by the Batu Pahat Health Department from the affected students and parents as part of the investigation.

He also confirmed that the canteen was temporarily closed under the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988.

ALSO READ: 24 students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in Jempol