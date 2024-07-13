101 motorcycles seized in joint operation in Penang

BUTTERWORTH: A total of 101 motorcycles were seized in a special integrated operation targeting street gangs at the Bagan Ajam R&R area on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) here today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said in the operation, conducted from 1.30 am to 10 am, 250 motorcycles and two cars were inspected.

The joint operation involved Penang and Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) along with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Department of Environment (DOE), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM),and PLUS auxiliary police.

“In addition, the police issued 114 summonses for various offence and JPJ issued 245 vehicle inspection notices under Section 61 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, “ he said in a statement today.

Hamzah also disclosed that Penang AADK conducted urine screening tests on 98 individuals, with nine testing positive for drugs and two compound notices were issued by Penang DOE under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“The operation aims to curb street gang activities like illegal racing, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and prioritising road user safety.” he said while urging the public especially youngsters to steer clear of illegal racing and other street gang activities that endanger their safety and others.