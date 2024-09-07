10pm gate closure: Police services to carry on as usual - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will carry on providing services as usual even though police stations in the country have been instructed to close their gates after 10 pm.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the public could lodge complaints and reports as usual, and that the instruction to all police stations will be implemented after the standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the matter has been presented to Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Kassim.

“As stressed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, we should balance the role of the police station as a place where the public lodges reports and at the same time, the stations are also targets of threats, so we balance both needs,” he said when contacted.

He added that the implementation of the 10 pm closure currently involved police stations in remote or rural areas.

During a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today, Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry had instructed that gates of police stations in the country be closed after 10 pm as a security measure following the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

He added that the order was implemented as a balance between the public’s need to be at the police station and to ensure the safety of personnel on duty.