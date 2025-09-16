Malaysian man arrested in Singapore with 18,400 e-vaporisers

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after authorities discovered more than 18,400 e-vaporisers and 1,400 related components hidden in his lorry.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority stated this seizure represents the largest haul of smuggled e-vaporisers detected at Singapore’s land checkpoints since enhanced penalties were implemented on September 1.

Officials flagged the Malaysia-registered lorry through pre-arrival risk assessment and directed it for enhanced inspection.

They uncovered the illegal items concealed within the vehicle, which had been declared as carrying components for motorised external roll-up blinds.

The suspect and all exhibits were referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

ICA confirmed it has intensified checks across all checkpoints to combat e-vaporiser smuggling as part of a comprehensive government effort. – Bernama