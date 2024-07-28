200 Indian students to be sent to China for TVET courses- Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government will send 200 Indian students to attend Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses in China, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the National TVET Council chairman said if the target is successful, 200 more Indian students will be sent under the same programme.

“In our ‘colour-blind’ education approach, we want to make sure that we give priority to all races regardless of whether we are Indians, Malays or Chinese.

“We will place Indian students to study TVET for free in China, and if they succeed, when they return, I will try to send 200 more there,“ he said while speaking at the School Assistance Presentation Ceremony to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil in Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency here today .

Previously, Ahmad Zahid said the government opened up opportunities for students of various races, including from Sabah and Sarawak, to get the experience of studying TVET in China.

Earlier, the Chinese government was reported agreeing to offer scholarships to 1,000 Malaysian students to undergo TVET courses in the country.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said the government will also ensure that excellent students of all races have the opportunity to continue their studies at Public Institutions of Higher Education and excellent schools nationwide.

“We don’t want any dropouts, any student who is eligible we will make sure they have the opportunity to continue their education to secure their future and economy,“ he said.

At the event, a total of 720 students from 14 SJKT in Bagan Datuk parliament constituency received contributions from Ahmad Zahid.