PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man has been charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court today (Aug 8) for the kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui.

Leang Win Son, 31 was was charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum seven years imprisonment and a fine upon conviction, according to The Star.

He was also charged with wrongfully confining the six-year-old girl inside a hotel room on Jalan Mahogani 9, Batang Kali in Hulu Selangor, Selangor at around 4.45am on July 23.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He then claimed trial to the two charges and a bail was set at RM20,000 by Sessions Judge Rasidah Ruslee.

Leang was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court.

The accused was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is over and not to disturb any of the prosecution witnesses.

Johor prosecution director Ghafar Ab Latif prosecuted the case while lawyers Ungku Ahmad Hafis Ungku Fathil and Nur Zafirah Norizan represented the accused.

Leong was then brought to the Kulai Magistrate’s Court under police escort to face additional charges.

