PETALING JAYA: The main suspect in the connection with the kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui will face multiple charges in separate courts in Johor Bahru and Kulai today.

According to The Star, the man, 31, was escorted by police officers in handcuffs when he arrived at the Johor Bahru Complex at 8am today.

The man is expected to face 15 charges, with eight charges to be read at the Sessions court in Johor Baru while the remaining seven at the Kulai magistrate’s court.

On Sunday (Aug 4), Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the arrest was made to aid the investigation after discovering various sex toys and child pornographic material at the suspect’s residence near Kulai.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Leo was reported missing by her father on July 20 at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri before she was found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor at 4.45am, July 23.

