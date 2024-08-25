5,000 Malaysians to be trained, hired under MDEC, NASSCOM partnership

PUTRAJAYA: Seven global Indian companies in Malaysia have committed to train and hire at least 5,000 Malaysians, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom).

The training and hiring scheme with the seven companies will span three years, starting this year.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that more companies are currently in discussion to be part of this initiative. The partnership between MDEC and Nasscom will focus on training local talents in several key areas in the digital sphere, namely Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security, software development and Next Gen technologies.

ALSO READ: 50 start-up companies, creative digital projects produced through DICE 2.0 - Deputy Minister

“As the MADANI Government continues to build world-class infrastructure and create a digital trust to attract investors, a crucial component to accelerate outcomes is talent.

“Developing talents is essential in this rapidly evolving digital world, where new technologies are emerging daily. This begins with educating youths and continues with the reskilling and upskilling those already in the workforce,” he said in a statement today.

On Aug 21, Gobind witnessed the exchange of two MoUs between the two parties in New Delhi, India.

ALSO READ: Malaysia, India solidify ties with exchange of eight MOUs

Nasscom is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group in India, primarily serving the Indian technology industry.

Founded in 1988, Nasscom operates as a nonprofit organisation and serves as a key entity within the Indian technology sector.