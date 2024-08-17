51 college students in Ayer Molek hit with food poisoning

MELAKA: A total of 51 students from MARA Professional College Ayer Molek, Tiang Dua, were rushed to Jasin Hospital and Ayer Molek Health Clinic for suspected food poisoning after consuming a meal at the institute’s cafes two days ago.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that the affected students - 36 females and 15 males - experienced symptoms including stomach aches, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever before being transported to the hospital and clinic.

He said that in response to the incident, the state health department has ordered the closure of seven cafes within the college compound that sell various food items for 14 days, effective from 6.30 pm yesterday.

“The Melaka Tengah Health Office conducted inspections and investigations on the affected students yesterday, but no specific cause could be identified, as all the students reported eating a variety of meals from the cafes,“ he explained in a statement today.

“Therefore, the Melaka Health Department has decided to suspend the operation of all cafes to facilitate cleaning and sanitation, thereby breaking the chain of the poisoning incident,“ he added.

He also said that the college has arranged for external food vendors to provide meals and beverages to the nearly 400 students at the institution, following the closure of the seven on-campus cafes.