PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded statements from seven more individuals to assist in the investigation regarding a food poisoning case that resulted in two deaths on June 10.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that those who were called in consisted of victims, the principal and teachers, as reported by Berita Harian.

“So far, we have recorded statements from a total of 22 individuals to assist in the investigation.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor after the post-mortem report is obtained within a month,“ he said in a statement today.

The number of hospitalised individuals due to the food poisoning incident has increased to 11, bringing the total number of affected victims to 93, up from 82.

