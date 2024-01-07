A five-year-old girl on bicycle dies after being mowed by car in Seremban

PETALING JAYA: A five-year-old girl died after a collision between her bicycle and a car in Jalan Nusari Aman yesterday.

Seremban district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the initial investigations revealed the accident happened while the car was moving from Jalan Nusari Aman 2/2M towards the gate of Taman Nusari Aman guard post 1B as reported by Sinar Harian.

The victim was cycling in the opposite direction, behind a four-wheel drive vehicle, when she entered the path of the oncoming car, a Perodua Ativa driven by a 34-year-old man.

“The situation left the driver with no time to avoid hitting the victim’s bicycle,“ he was quoted as saying.

The girl sustained injuries and was taken to Tuanku Jaafar Seremban Hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead at 8:05 pm.

The case is under investigation according to Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

Mohamad Hatta added that anyone with information about the accident can reach out to Inspector Fadzilah Ahmad at 016-2895801 or visit the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

“Parents or adults are advised to supervise the movements of children who do activities outside the home, especially those who use the road so that unwanted things can be avoided,“ he said.