Abang Johari calls for unity despite different views on August 31

SIBU: Despite August 31 having different meanings for people in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah, mutual respect and the spirit of “Segulai Sejalai” or togetherness are essential for building a unified Malaysia, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“While September 16, marking the formation of the Malaysian Federation is crucial, it’s equally important for all Malaysians to understand and respect the significance of both dates.

“This mutual understanding, is key to national unity and development,” he said.

As such, he urged Malaysians to focus on shared values rather than politicising these dates.

Speaking at the 2024 National Day Celebration for Sarawak at Universiti Teknologi Sarawak, Abang Johari praised the federal government for officially recognising August 31 as National Day since 2015.

He also expressed confidence that Sarawak will catch up in economic and infrastructure development, in line with the progress seen in Peninsular Malaysia.

Abang Johari further stressed the need for equal opportunities across all regions for balanced development and expressed confidence that the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 will make Sarawak an inclusive and sustainable state.

Abang Johari thanked the federal government for backing Sarawak’s goals and expressed optimism that ongoing support, including initiatives like offshore carbon storage, will boost the state’s progress.