About 1,700 foreign nationals screened in Selangor Immigration integrated Ops

PORT KLANG: The Selangor branch of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) screened about 1,700 foreign nationals in an integrated operation in a housing area in Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad 38, Bandar Sultan Suleiman here today.

Its director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said residential area of these foreign nationals comprising those from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Indonesia was raided as a result of JIM intelligence conducted over three months.

“We received many complaints from residents and via social media with regard to the presence of foreign nationals in the area,” he said when met by reporters at the operation today.

“Preliminary inspection found that some of them (foreign nationals) committed offences including not having a valid permit or pass to stay in the country, overstaying and violating the conditions of the permit/pass.”

Khairrul Aminus said the integrated operation involved 298 personnel from JIM, Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF), Selangor National Registration Department (JPN), Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

He said the documentation process for the foreign nationals is still ongoing and his team is not able to provide the number of those who have been detained and have committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as other offences.

Earlier during the raid at about 5 pm, most of the foreign nationals were spending their weekend playing football and buying necessities at the night market in the housing area.

Upon realising the presence of the authorities, some of them tried to escape or tried hiding under vehicles as well as used the excuse that their babies had been left alone at home in order to avoid being arrested.