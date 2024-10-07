PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs ministry has acknowledged the delay in regards to the issuing of the fleet cards for use by land transport companies.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that several steps have been taken, including requesting petroleum companies to implement the use of cash cards.

In addition, they will also work closely with five petroleum companies to expedite the issuance of fleet cards.

“I do acknowledge there are problems with the delay in the issuance of fleet cards by petroleum companies, and we continue engagement sessions with these companies to ensure they are issued more quickly.

“Apart from providing reimbursements, we and the Finance Ministry are also facilitating the process. We are also asking petroleum companies to implement the use of cash cards while waiting for the fleet cards to be issued.

“At the same time, we will continue to work closely with these companies to expedite the issuance of fleet cards,” he said.

This explanation was in response to the question by Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) who raised concern regarding the delayed issuance of fleet cards, even though the ministry had already approved applications in March and April.

On Feb 1, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that SKDS 2.0, encompassing 23 types of goods transport, had commenced to restructure diesel subsidy mechanisms, slated for introduction in the second quarter of the year

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) will include 10 types of public transport vehicles and 23 types of logistical vehicles.

Last month, the government announced that they will begin accepting applications for refunds from recipients of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 on July 1, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

