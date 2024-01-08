Action plan to improve efficiency of business processes, procedures in final stage - Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry and the Malaysian Productivity Corporation are in the final stages of preparation to present an action plan to improve the efficiency of processes and procedures as well as the implementation of structural reforms to facilitate doing business in Malaysia.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the process of dealing with government agencies as well as private companies and industry representatives has been completed while a framework will be presented to the National Economic Action Council next Monday.

“If it is approved, it will be presented to the Cabinet within two to three weeks after that and will be launched by the Prime Minister on Oct 4, 2024,“ he said in reply to Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan at the Dewan Negara today who asked about measures to be taken to address ongoing issues for businesses including the problem of lengthy registration processes, inconsistent application processes across states.

He explained that the action plan involves several important things to ensure the country has structural reforms that will obligate the government to periodically review processes and procedures.

“Right now there is none. Of course there will be new developments in processes and procedures from year to year.

“So for that reason, there is a need for us to ensure the commitment and responsibility of government departments to always remain within a set parameter so that any process and procedure will not burden businesses,“ he added.

Rafizi explained that the initiative will involve the government identifying Circular Acts and guidelines that require immediate review in line with the development of the business and investment ecosystem.