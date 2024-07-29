PETALING JAYA: Carl’s Jr has announced that they will be closing down their 1 Utama branch on Aug 4 (Sunday).

The fast-food restaurant chain took to its socials to share the announcement.

“As we embark on new adventures, Carl’s Jr. 1 Utama will be closing its doors on August 4, 2024.

“We are incredibly grateful for your amazing support and the wonderful memories we’ve made together over the years.

“Thank you for being part of our journey!”

The 1 Utama outlet has been around since 2007.

Netizens took to Carl Jr’s comments section to thank the fast-food restaurant for the memories. Many also questioned the cause of closure.

“Had some good memories here! Thanks for the burgers,” commented Facebook user, Christopher.